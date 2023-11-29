Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Prairie View 4-2, Tulane 4-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tulane is heading back home. They will take on the Prairie View Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Green Wave had just enough and edged the Golden Bears out 84-81.

Meanwhile, Prairie View entered their tilt with Eastern Kentucky with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Panthers walked away with a 76-64 win over the Colonels on Tuesday. That's two games straight that Prairie View has won by exactly 12 points.

The losses dropped the Green Wave to 4-1 and the Golden Bears to 2-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulane have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Tulane was able to grind out a solid win over Prairie View in their previous meeting back in December of 2015, winning 63-49. Does Tulane have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.