Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Southern Utah 4-6, Tulane 7-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Utah has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Tulane Green Wave at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Southern Utah has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Southern Utah scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They claimed a resounding 109-61 victory over the Tigers at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Southern Utah has managed all season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Tulane ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with a 117-110 win over the Paladins. The victory was just what Tulane needed coming off of a 106-76 defeat in their prior game.

Among those leading the charge was Kevin Cross, who dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. That's the first time this season that he posted ten or more assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Forbes, who scored 26 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

The Jaguars' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Green Wave, they pushed their record up to 7-2 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season.

Southern Utah skirted past Tulane 73-70 in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Will Southern Utah repeat their success, or does Tulane have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulane has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Southern Utah.