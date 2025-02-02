Who's Playing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: Tulsa 9-12, Tulane 11-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Tulane and Tulsa are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.6 points per game this season.

Tulane is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 82 points last Saturday, they were much more limited against Memphis on Thursday. They fell 68-56 to the Tigers. The match marked the Green Wave's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the defeat, Tulane had strong showings from Rowan Brumbaugh, who had 19 points plus seven rebounds, and Kaleb Banks, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and two blocks. Brumbaugh had some trouble finding his footing against Rice last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Tulsa couldn't handle UAB on Wednesday and fell 78-68. The Golden Hurricane have struggled against the Blazers recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Dwon Odom, who went 7 for 10 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and seven assists. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (five). Isaiah Barnes, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from deep.

Even though they lost, Tulsa smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive contests.

Tulane's loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-9. As for Tulsa, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-12.

Going forward, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Tulane's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs Tulsa over their last ten matchups.

Tulane beat Tulsa 94-87 in their previous matchup back in January of 2024. Does Tulane have another victory up their sleeve, or will Tulsa turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Tulane is a big 9.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Tulane and Tulsa both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.