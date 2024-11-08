Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: UL Monroe 1-1, Tulane 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will face off against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave will be strutting in after a victory while the Warhawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Tulane is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past Louisiana College 76-42. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Green Wave have posted since November 17, 2023.

Tulane was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Louisiana College only posted eight.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that's exactly how things played out. There's no need to mince words: UL Monroe lost to LSU, and UL Monroe lost bad. The score wound up at 95-60. The Warhawks were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-27.

Despite the defeat, UL Monroe had strong showings from Jalen Bolden, who earned 25 points, and Jerry Ngopot, who went 6 for 10 en route to 12 points plus six rebounds. What's more, Bolden also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Tulane strolled past UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 75-60. Will Tulane repeat their success, or does UL Monroe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking forward, Tulane is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Tulane is a big 9.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.