Tulane University has opened an investigation after a fan was seen pushing Memphis star David Jones during a court storm following Tulane's 81-79 upset victory over the Tigers on Sunday. The incident was the second such during the day in college basketball following an altercation between a fan and women's basketball star Caitlin Clark after a game between Iowa and Ohio State.

In a video of the court storming, a shirtless fan could be seen pushing Jones, who had a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, in the back. In a statement announcing their investigation, university officials condemned the fan's actions.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable and these are actions that are not condoned by Tulane Athletics or the University," Tulane said, per ESPN. "We are following up on this matter and have been in contact with the University of Memphis and the American Athletic Conference office. Ensuring the safety of everyone at Tulane Athletics events will always be our highest priority and we will continue to be vigilant in this regard moving forward."

The incident in Tulane came just after an Ohio State fan collided with Iowa star Caitlin Clark while storming the court following an overtime win by the Buckeyes over the Hawkeyes. It also continues the discourse surrounding court-storming and the safety and security concerns that come with it. After Nebraska fans stormed the court following a win over Purdue earlier this month, Purdue head coach Matt Painter called on school officials to be better prepared for such situations.

"I don't know why institutions aren't ready for it. What did you think was going to happen if they won? Spread the word. Spread the word before somebody gets hurt," Painter said on Jan. 9. "A student from Nebraska should be able to storm the court. We're cool. But get ready for it if that's what you're going to do."