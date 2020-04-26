Tulane leading scorer Teshaun Hightower arrested and charged with murder a week after declaring for NBA Draft

Tulane guard Teshaun Hightower, one of six suspects involved in a fatal shooting that took place earlier this month, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm according to NBCSports.com. Hightower was detained by authorities on Saturday night, jail logs show.

He was dismissed from the Tulane program on Sunday afternoon.

"Upon learning of Teshaun's arrest this afternoon, he was immediately dismissed from the Tulane basketball program," a statement from Tulane said.

The homicide took place in the evening hours of April 8 when 24-year-old Devante Anthony Long was shot at an apartment complex in Stockbridge, Georgia. Long later died at the hospital after authorities responded to reports of a person being shot at the complex.

Hightower played at Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia, and began his college career playing for the University of Georgia. Hightower played for the Bulldogs in 2017-18 and 2018-19 before transferring to Tulane in 2019-20.

At least five suspects have been captured by authorities in connection with the homicide. In addition to Hightower, Jeffrey Hightower, Kelvonie Burney, Tyreek Farmer, Tobias Gresham and Antonie Gresham are all believed to have been involved in the homicide, according to Georgia's Henry County Police Department.

Hightower had a breakout season for Tulane in 2019-20, averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Green Wave under first-year coach Ron Hunter. He declared for the NBA Draft on April 18 but at that time, he was planning to keep his eligibility and the option for him to return to school open.