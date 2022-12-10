The Buffalo Bulls will be looking to extend their four-game winning streak when they go on the road to face the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday morning. Buffalo's most recent win came over Saint John Fisher in a 91-53 blowout on Tuesday night. Tulane was supposed to face Bryant on Tuesday, but that game was postponed.

Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Green Wave are favored by 7 points in the latest Tulane vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 157.

Tulane vs. Buffalo spread: Tulane -7

Tulane vs. Buffalo over/under: 157 points

Tulane vs. Buffalo money line: Tulane -300, Buffalo +240

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane was able to get some additional rest following Tuesday's postponement, as the Green Wave have now had a week off since their game against Fordham last Saturday. They were able to put up 90 points in that contest, marking the third time this season that they have scored more than 85 points. Sophomore guard Jalen Cook leads the high-powered offense with 20.7 points and 5.3 assists per game after pouring in 25 points against Fordham.

Cook missed time early in the season and has only played in three games thus far, making it difficult for oddsmakers to account for his production. Junior guard Jaylen Forbes (17.6) and junior forward Kevin Cross (17.5) are both high-level scorers as well, so Tulane is a tough team to slow down. Buffalo has been on the road four times this season, with three of those games resulting in losses.

Why Buffalo can cover

Buffalo lost its first three road games of the season, but two of those games came against then-No. 25 UConn and Drake. The Bulls responded with their first road win as 6.5-point underdogs at George Mason, sparking their current four-game winning streak. They notched another impressive win against St. Bonaventure last Saturday, cruising to an 83-66 win as 2-point home underdogs.

Tulane has lost three of its last five games and has been overpriced in the betting market, failing to cover the spread in seven consecutive games. Sophomore guard Curtis Jones leads Buffalo with 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while junior guard Zid Powell is adding 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The Bulls have covered in five of their last six games and are poised to cover again on Saturday.

