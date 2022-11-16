Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Tulane

Current Records: Charleston Southern 1-1; Tulane 2-0

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Tulane and the McNeese State Cowboys last Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Tulane wrapped it up with a 75-58 win at home.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Charleston Southern last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 82-56 punch to the gut against the Ohio State Buckeyes. One thing holding Charleston Southern back was the mediocre play of Claudell Harris Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes with 6-for-16 shooting.

Tulane's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Charleston Southern's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Tulane can repeat their recent success or if the Buccaneers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.