The Cincinnati Bearcats open a three-game homestand when they host the Tulane Green Wave on Friday afternoon in an American Athletic Conference matchup. The Bearcats can complete a sweep of the season series as they vie for their sixth victory in the last seven games. The late-season run has propelled Cincinnati into fifth place in the AAC, with the top five teams earning first-round byes in the conference tournament.

Tip-off is at 4 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bearcats as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 132 in the latest Tulane vs. Cincinnati odds. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Tulane picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. Cincinnati. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Cincinnati vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. Cincinnati: Cincinnati -5.5

Tulane vs. Cincinnati over-under: 132 points

Tulane vs. Cincinnati money line: Cincinnati -250, Tulane +205

TUL: The Green Wave have scored 62 points or fewer in five of the last six games

CIN: Nine of the Bearcats' 16 games have been decided by five points or less

Why Tulane can cover



Leading scorer Jaylen Forbes was cold from the floor in Wednesday's loss to Memphis but still registered the first double-double of his career with 12 points and a season-high 10 rebounds. The sophomore guard scored a career-best 30 points and hit a season-high five 3-pointers to go along with five steals in a narrow defeat at UCF last weekend. Forbes is averaging 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Guard Jordan Walker is the only other player besides Forbes averaging in double figures at 13.1 points per game. He scored 18 points and added a career high-tying six steals in the loss to Memphis and recorded his first double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 assists against UCF. Walker, who had 13 points vs. the Bearcats, and Forbes have combined for 75 of Tulane's 127 3-pointers this season.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Leading scorer Keith Williams was in an offensive funk, averaging 9.0 points over a three-game span, before breaking out in Wednesday's 70-69 victory at Tulsa. He scored 24 points and collected a season-high six assists to bounce back from a dismal six-point performance three days earlier at Houston. He averages 14.8 points per game despite shooting 40.5 percent overall and 28.3 percent from 3-point range.

Williams led the way with a team-high 20 points in the victory at Tulane earlier this month to become the 54th player in program history to reach 1,000 for his career. The Bearcats have dominated the series against the Green Wave, winning 16 of the past 18 matchups dating to February 1996. Cincinnati also has won eight of the last nine at Fifth Third Arena, including the past three meetings.

How to make Cincinnati vs. Tulane picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 133 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.