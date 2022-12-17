Who's Playing

George Mason @ Tulane

Current Records: George Mason 6-4; Tulane 6-3

What to Know

The George Mason Patriots will take on the Tulane Green Wave at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Patriots and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks last Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as GMU wrapped it up with a 67-54 win at home. GMU can attribute much of their success to forward Josh Oduro, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Tulane proved too difficult a challenge. Tulane put the hurt on Buffalo with a sharp 88-63 victory. The Green Wave got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jalen Cook (21), guard Jadan Coleman (19), guard Jaylen Forbes (13), guard Sion James (11), and forward Tylan Pope (11).

The wins brought the Patriots up to 6-4 and Tulane to 6-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: GMU is stumbling into the matchup with the 13th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11 on average. To make matters even worse for GMU, Tulane enters the contest with only 9.4 turnovers per game on average, good for fifth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.