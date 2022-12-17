Who's Playing

George Mason @ Tulane

Current Records: George Mason 6-4; Tulane 6-3

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will take on the George Mason Patriots at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at United Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Buffalo Bulls typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Green Wave proved too difficult a challenge. Tulane made easy work of Buffalo and carried off an 88-63 win. Tulane got double-digit scores from five players: guard Jalen Cook (21), guard Jadan Coleman (19), guard Jaylen Forbes (13), guard Sion James (11), and forward Tylan Pope (11).

Meanwhile, GMU strolled past the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks with points to spare last week, taking the game 67-54. George Mason's forward Josh Oduro was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double on 23 points and 12 boards.

Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Green Wave are now 6-3 while the Patriots sit at 6-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane comes into the contest boasting the fifth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.4. Less enviably, GMU is 12th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against GMU.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Odds

The Green Wave are a 4.5-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.