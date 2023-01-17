Who's Playing

Houston @ Tulane

Current Records: Houston 17-1; Tulane 12-5

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #1 Houston Cougars and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 17 of 2018. Tulane and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Tulane netted a 77-69 win over the UCF Knights this past Saturday. Tulane's guard Jaylen Forbes did his thing and had 27 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Houston didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the South Florida Bulls last Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 83-77 victory. It was another big night for the Cougars' guard Marcus Sasser, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 31 points.

The Green Wave have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. They are currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Tulane is now 12-5 while Houston sits at 17-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulane ranks 19th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.9 on average. But Houston enters the matchup with only 52.9 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Tulane.