Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Tulane

Current Records: McNeese State 1-0; Tulane 1-0

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the McNeese State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Everything went Tulane's way against the UMBC Retrievers on Monday as they made off with an 89-67 victory.

Meanwhile, McNeese State was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Champion Christian Tigers 110-54 at home.

The Green Wave are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Monday, where they covered a 16.5-point spread.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Tulane ranks eighth in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.5 on average. But McNeese State comes into the game boasting the eighth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 14.8. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

McNeese State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.