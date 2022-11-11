Who's Playing

McNeese State @ Tulane

Current Records: McNeese State 1-0; Tulane 1-0

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will play host again and welcome the McNeese State Cowboys to Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Green Wave entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They blew past the UMBC Retrievers 89-67.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for McNeese State at home against the Champion Christian Tigers on Monday as the team secured a 110-54 win.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Tulane comes into the game boasting the ninth fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.5. But McNeese State ranks 12th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 14.8 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

McNeese State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.