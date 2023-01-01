Who's Playing

Memphis @ Tulane

Current Records: Memphis 11-3; Tulane 7-5

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.

Memphis was able to grind out a solid win over the South Florida Bulls this past Thursday, winning 93-86. It was another big night for Memphis' guard Kendric Davis, who had 24 points and nine assists in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, Tulane's 2022 ended with an 88-77 defeat against the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Thursday. Despite the loss, Tulane had strong showings from guard Jaylen Forbes, who had 20 points along with five rebounds, and forward Kevin Cross, who had 22 points and five assists along with eight boards.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Memphis against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Memphis is now 11-3 while the Green Wave sit at 7-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: Memphis enters the matchup with 9.6 steals per game on average, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Tulane ranks sixth in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 4.7 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Tulane.