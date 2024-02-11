We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the Tulane Green Wave are set to tip at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 17-6 overall and 9-2 at home, while Tulane is 13-9 overall and 2-4 on the road. The Tigers have dominated this series over the years, winning 14 of the last 18 meetings against the Green Wave.

Memphis is favored by 8 points in the latest Memphis vs. Tulane odds, and the over/under is 166 points.

Memphis vs. Tulane spread: Memphis -8

Memphis vs. Tulane over/under: 166 points

Memphis vs. Tulane money line: Memphis: -401, Tulane: +331

What you need to know about Memphis

On Thursday, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Temple Owls, taking the game 84-77. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Memphis. David Jones was the offensive standout of the game as he shot 4-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Another player making a difference was Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 19 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds. For the season, Quinerly is averaging 13.4 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. He's knocking down 41.7% of his field goal attempts.

What you need to know about Tulane

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tulane ultimately got the result it hoped for on Sunday. The Green Wave walked away with a 92-80 victory over the Temple Owls. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Tulane as it put an end to its three-game losing streak.

The Green Wave can attribute much of their success to Kevin Cross, who finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Collin Holloway was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with seven rebounds. Tulane has lost four of its last five games on the road but the Green Wave are 4-2 ATS in their last six meetings against Memphis.

