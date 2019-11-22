Tulane vs. Middle Tenn.: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Tulane (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Current Records: Tulane 3-1; Middle Tenn. 3-2

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave will square off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at noon ET on Friday at HTC Center.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Mississippi State Bulldogs took down Tulane 80-66. G Teshaun Hightower had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Middle Tenn., and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 98-69 walloping at the Villanova Wildcats' hands. The Blue Raiders got double-digit scores from four players: G Donovan Sims (18), G C.J. Jones (16), F Tyson Jackson (12), and G Eli Lawrence (10).

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.