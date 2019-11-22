Tulane vs. Middle Tenn.: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tulane vs. Middle Tenn. basketball game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)
Current Records: Tulane 3-1; Middle Tenn. 3-2
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave will square off against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at noon ET on Friday at HTC Center.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Mississippi State Bulldogs took down Tulane 80-66. G Teshaun Hightower had a pretty forgettable game: he finished with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 29 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Middle Tenn., and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 98-69 walloping at the Villanova Wildcats' hands. The Blue Raiders got double-digit scores from four players: G Donovan Sims (18), G C.J. Jones (16), F Tyson Jackson (12), and G Eli Lawrence (10).
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LSU vs. Utah State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah State vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Liberty vs. Morgan St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Morgan State vs. Liberty game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Cal odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Duke vs. California game 10,000 times.
-
Women's power rankings: Strong Pac-12
The Ducks, who pulled off an upset of Team USA in an exhibition game, look strong early
-
Georgia Tech covers in bad beat
Bettors weren't happy with the way that this game ended
-
Top 25 And 1: Memphis wins, Wiseman sits
The NCAA suspended the Tigers' 5-star freshman on Wednesday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...