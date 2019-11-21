Tulane vs. Mississippi State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Tulane (home) vs. Mississippi State (away)

Current Records: Tulane 3-0; Mississippi State 4-0

What to Know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Tulane Green Wave at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, MSU took down the New Orleans Privateers 82-59 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldogs was G Robert Woodard II, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, everything went Tulane's way against the NW State Demons as they made off with a 79-52 win.

MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped MSU to 4-0 and the Green Wave to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when MSU and Tulane clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Mississippi State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.