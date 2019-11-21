Tulane vs. Mississippi State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tulane vs. Mississippi State basketball game
Who's Playing
Tulane (home) vs. Mississippi State (away)
Current Records: Tulane 3-0; Mississippi State 4-0
What to Know
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Tulane Green Wave at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 26 turnovers, MSU took down the New Orleans Privateers 82-59 on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for the Bulldogs was G Robert Woodard II, who posted a double-double on 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Meanwhile, everything went Tulane's way against the NW State Demons as they made off with a 79-52 win.
MSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped MSU to 4-0 and the Green Wave to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when MSU and Tulane clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Green Wave.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
Series History
Mississippi State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 19, 2015 - Mississippi State 69 vs. Tulane 59
-
