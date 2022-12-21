Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Tulane

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-12; Tulane 6-4

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Tulane Green Wave at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 21 at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

There's no need to mince words: Mississippi Valley State lost to the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 88-43. Guard Rayquan Brown (16 points) was the top scorer for the Delta Devils.

Meanwhile, Tulane was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 62-56 to the George Mason Patriots. Guard Jalen Cook had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes with 4-for-20 shooting.

Mississippi Valley State is now 1-12 while Tulane sits at 6-4. Mississippi Valley State is 1-10 after losses this season, the Green Wave 3-0.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 27-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.