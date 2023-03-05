Who's Playing

Temple @ Tulane

Current Records: Temple 16-14; Tulane 18-10

What to Know

The Tulane Green Wave and the Temple Owls are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 2 p.m. ET March 5 at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

This past Friday, the Green Wave narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the East Carolina Pirates 81-78. Tulane relied on the efforts of guard Jaylen Forbes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, and guard Jalen Cook, who had 19 points and eight assists.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Temple and the UCF Knights clashed this past Thursday, but Temple ultimately edged out the opposition 57-55.

Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Tulane is now 18-10 while the Owls sit at 16-14. The Green Wave are 10-7 after wins this season, Temple 8-7.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Temple have won ten out of their last 16 games against Tulane.