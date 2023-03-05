Who's Playing
Temple @ Tulane
Current Records: Temple 16-14; Tulane 18-10
What to Know
The Tulane Green Wave and the Temple Owls are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 2 p.m. ET March 5 at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
This past Friday, the Green Wave narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the East Carolina Pirates 81-78. Tulane relied on the efforts of guard Jaylen Forbes, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, and guard Jalen Cook, who had 19 points and eight assists.
Speaking of close games: things were close when Temple and the UCF Knights clashed this past Thursday, but Temple ultimately edged out the opposition 57-55.
Tulane is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Tulane is now 18-10 while the Owls sit at 16-14. The Green Wave are 10-7 after wins this season, Temple 8-7.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Green Wave are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Temple have won ten out of their last 16 games against Tulane.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Tulane 87 vs. Temple 76
- Mar 11, 2022 - Tulane 69 vs. Temple 60
- Feb 27, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. Tulane 70
- Feb 12, 2022 - Tulane 92 vs. Temple 83
- Jan 31, 2021 - Tulane 81 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 16, 2021 - Temple 65 vs. Tulane 57
- Feb 12, 2020 - Temple 72 vs. Tulane 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tulane 65 vs. Temple 51
- Mar 03, 2019 - Temple 80 vs. Tulane 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Temple 75 vs. Tulane 67
- Mar 08, 2018 - Temple 82 vs. Tulane 77
- Feb 04, 2018 - Temple 83 vs. Tulane 76
- Dec 28, 2017 - Tulane 85 vs. Temple 75
- Feb 25, 2017 - Temple 86 vs. Tulane 76
- Jan 31, 2017 - Temple 79 vs. Tulane 71
- Mar 06, 2016 - Temple 64 vs. Tulane 56