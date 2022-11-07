Who's Playing

UMBC @ Tulane

What to Know

The UMBC Retrievers and the Tulane Green Wave will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Retrievers were on the positive side of .500 (18-14) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tulane (14-15), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a loss, UMBC will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 16-point favorite against the Retrievers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Green Wave as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.