Wichita State @ Tulane

Current Records: Wichita State 14-13; Tulane 17-8

The Wichita State Shockers haven't won a game against the Tulane Green Wave since March 3 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Wichita State and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Shockers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Thursday as they fell 83-78 to the Memphis Tigers. Despite their defeat, Wichita State got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. guard Craig Porter Jr., who had 15 points and seven assists along with seven rebounds and five steals, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Tulane suffered a grim 89-59 defeat to the Houston Cougars this past Wednesday. Guard Jaylen Forbes had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 14 points on 3-for-10 shooting and turning the ball over six times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Wichita State is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Shockers are now 14-13 while the Green Wave sit at 17-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them 21st in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulane is stumbling into the contest with the 21st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average.

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Green Wave are a solid 6-point favorite against the Shockers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wichita State have won six out of their last nine games against Tulane.