The Tulane Green Wave (13-16, 4-13 AAC) will aim for their first win since Feb. 4 when they host the Wichita State Shockers (13-17, 5-12) on Friday night. Tulane has lost seven consecutive games, including back-to-back road losses against FAU and South Florida in its last two outings. Wichita State has won three of its last four games, beating UAB and Rice last week. This is the lone meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Tulane vs. Wichita State odds, while the over/under is 155 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Tulane vs. Wichita State spread: Tulane -3.5

Tulane vs. Wichita State over/under: 155 points

Tulane vs. Wichita State money line: Tulane -161, Wichita State +136

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has been competitive throughout its losing skid, with its worst loss coming by just 14 points. The Green Wave covered the spread as 16.5-point underdogs in a 79-73 loss at FAU last Saturday, as junior forward Collin Holloway scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds. Four starters scored in double figures for Tulane in its loss at No. 24 South Florida on Tuesday, including a 24-point effort from senior guard Jaylen Forbes.

Senior forward Kevin Cross leads the Green Wave with 17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while Forbes is adding 14.4 points and 3.8 boards. Wichita State only has two road wins this season, and it is just 5-14 in its last 19 games. Tulane is 4-1 straight up and against the spread in the last five head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Why Wichita State can cover

Wichita State has won three of its last four games to move into tenth place in the AAC standings, and it will be looking to maintain that spot ahead of the conference tournament next week. The Shockers covered the spread as 7-point home favorites in their 79-63 win over Tulsa, racing out to a 43-26 lead at halftime. They also beat UAB as 8-point road underdogs, as junior guard Colby Rogers poured in 29 points on 10 of 14 shooting.

Their momentum carried over last Saturday, when they cruised to an 87-66 win over Rice as 5.5-point favorites. Rogers had another big game, scoring 25 points while shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Tulane has only covered the spread once in its last seven games, and Wichita State is 11-4 in its last 15 Friday games.

