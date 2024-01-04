Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Memphis 11-2, Tulsa 9-3

Tulsa and Memphis are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will stay at home for another game and welcome the Memphis Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tulsa scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 95-54 stomp they got at home against the Bulldogs. Tulsa might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four contests by 20 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Memphis came tearing into Saturday's match with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.6 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with an 81-70 victory over the Governors.

Memphis' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds. Another player making a difference was David Jones, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

The Golden Hurricane's victory was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.7 points per game. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 11-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as Tulsa and Memphis are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tulsa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulsa came up short against Memphis in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, falling 80-68. Can Tulsa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.