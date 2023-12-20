2nd Quarter Report

Tulsa already has more points against Miss Valley State than they managed in total against Missouri State on Saturday. Tulsa has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Miss Valley State 79-50. Nobody has stood out from the pack for Tulsa offensively yet, with Tyshawn Archie being one of several leaders. Archie has posted 14 points along with four steals.

Tulsa already has three blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-10, Tulsa 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Tulsa. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Miss Valley State Delta Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Donald Reynolds Center. The timing is sure in Tulsa's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while Miss Valley State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 13 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Golden Hurricane skirted by the Bears 73-72 thanks to a clutch free throw from PJ Haggerty with 2 seconds left in the second quarter.

Among those leading the charge was Haggerty, who scored 24 points. Less helpful for Tulsa was Cobe Williams' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a 97-63 finish the last time they played, Miss Valley State and Gonzaga decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Delta Devils were completely outmatched by the Bulldogs on the road and fell 78-40. Miss Valley State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-18.

Miss Valley State's loss came about despite a quality game from Rayquan Brown, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Gonzaga racked up 21 assists.

The Golden Hurricane's win bumped their record up to 6-3. As for the Delta Devils, their loss dropped their record down to 0-10.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Tulsa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 48.7 points per game. The only thing between Tulsa and another offensive beatdown is Miss Valley State. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Tulsa strolled past Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022 by a score of 66-51. Will Tulsa repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tulsa is a big 24-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 23-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.