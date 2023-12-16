Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Missouri State 7-3, Tulsa 5-3

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be home for the holidays to greet the Missouri State Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald Reynolds Center. The timing is sure in Tulsa's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Missouri State has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

After soaring to 88 points the game before, Tulsa faltered in their contest on Sunday. They took a 72-57 bruising from the Cowboys. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tulsa has scored all season.

Despite the loss, Tulsa had strong showings from Tyshawn Archie, who scored 13 points along with five steals, and Carlous Williams, who scored 11 points. Those five steals set a new season-high mark for him.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tulsa struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bears beat the Bearkats 69-60 on Saturday.

Missouri State's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Damien Mayo Jr., who scored 13 points along with three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mayo Jr. has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Clay, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-3 record this season. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Tulsa is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-0-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Tulsa is a slight 1-point favorite against Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.