Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: N. Mex. State 5-8, Tulsa 7-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be home for the holidays to greet the N. Mex. State Aggies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Donald Reynolds Center. The timing is sure in Tulsa's favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home while N. Mex. State has not had much luck on the away from home, with five straight road losses.

Tulsa has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 20 points or more this season. They took their game at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 79-50 win over the Delta Devils. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Tulsa has managed all season.

Tulsa's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyshawn Archie, who scored 14 points along with four steals. PJ Haggerty was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with four steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 19 to 9 on offense, a fact N. Mex. State found out the hard way on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Lumberjacks by a score of 75-72.

The Golden Hurricane have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season. As for the Aggies, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.