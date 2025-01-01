Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Rice 9-4, Tulsa 6-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Rice has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The contest will give the Owls their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

Rice is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 156, but even that wound up being too high. The stars were shining brightly for them in a 64-46 victory over Prairie View on Sunday. The Owls' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Rice can attribute much of their success to Trae Broadnax, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, and Andrew Akuchie, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Akuchie also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February.

Rice smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 96-63 stomp they got against SW Christian. The Golden Hurricane have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 19 points or more this season.

Rice's win bumped their record up to 9-4. As for Tulsa, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 6-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rice has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Rice came up short against Tulsa when the teams last played back in February, falling 93-82. Thankfully for Rice, PJ Haggerty (who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against Rice in the last 0 years.