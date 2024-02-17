Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Rice 9-15, Tulsa 12-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

What to Know

Rice has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Owls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 69-65 to the Bulls. Rice got off to an early lead (up 13 with 3:57 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Max Fiedler, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. He didn't help Rice's cause all that much against the Mustangs last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Keanu Dawes, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulsa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 69-50 walloping at the hands of the Bulls. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tulsa has scored all season.

Tulsa's loss came about despite a quality game from PJ Haggerty, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

The Owls' loss was their seventh straight at home, which dropped their record down to 9-15. As for the Golden Hurricane, they have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-12 record this season.

Rice couldn't quite finish off the Golden Hurricane in their previous matchup back in January and fell 85-83. Can Rice avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.