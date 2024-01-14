Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Tulane 10-5, Tulsa 9-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulsa has been on the road for two straight, but on Sunday they'll finally head home. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Golden Hurricane couldn't handle the 49ers and fell 84-76.

Tulsa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PJ Haggerty, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds, and Cobe Williams who scored 18 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tulane and FAU didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Green Wave lost 85-84 to the Owls on a last-minute free throw From Alijah Martin. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their defeat, Tulane saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaylen Forbes, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kevin Cross was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane bumped their record down to 9-6 with that defeat, which was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Green Wave, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-5.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tulane, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Tulsa's sizeable advantage in that area, Tulane will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tulsa came out on top in a nail-biter against Tulane in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, sneaking past 81-79. Will Tulsa repeat their success, or does Tulane have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.