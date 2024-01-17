Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: UTSA 7-10, Tulsa 9-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the UTSA Roadrunners are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Tulsa is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Tulsa fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Tulane on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 94-87 to the Green Wave. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was PJ Haggerty, who scored 25 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Reed, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 101 points the game before, UTSA faltered in their matchup on Saturday. They took a 66-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. UTSA has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, UTSA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all.

UTSA struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Golden Hurricane's loss dropped their record down to 9-7. As for the Roadrunners, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tulsa didn't have too much breathing room in their game against UTSA when the teams last played back in November of 2017, but they still walked away with a 100-96 victory. Does Tulsa have another victory up their sleeve, or will UTSA turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.