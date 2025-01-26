Halftime Report

Tulsa is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 42-41 lead against Wichita State.

Tulsa came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Wichita State 11-8, Tulsa 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Wichita State is 8-2 against Tulsa since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Shockers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Wichita State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 156.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 61-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis on Thursday.

Despite the loss, Wichita State had strong showings from Quincy Ballard, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds, and Harlond Beverly, who went 8 for 14 en route to 18 points plus three steals. What's more, Beverly also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Justin Hill, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Meanwhile, Tulsa fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against East Carolina on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 85-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pirates. The loss hurts even more since the Golden Hurricane were up 46-34 with 17:03 left in the second.

Tulsa's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dwon Odom, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Odom's performance made up for a slower match against South Florida last Saturday. Another player making a difference was Jared Garcia, who posted 15 points along with six rebounds.

Wichita State's loss dropped their record down to 11-8. As for Tulsa, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 8-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Wichita State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, Wichita State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Wichita State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Shockers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Wichita State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.