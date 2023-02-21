Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Tulsa

Current Records: East Carolina 13-13; Tulsa 5-20

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Pirates received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 86-70 to the SMU Mustangs. Guard Quentin Diboundje just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Tulsa on Sunday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 76-53 loss to the Temple Owls might stick with them for a while. The top scorers for Tulsa were guard Sam Griffin (16 points) and forward Tim Dalger (15 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, East Carolina is expected to win a tight contest Tuesday. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on East Carolina's opponents whenever they hit the road.

The losses put East Carolina at 13-13 and Tulsa at 5-20. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Golden Hurricane have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tulsa have won ten out of their last 14 games against East Carolina.