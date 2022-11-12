Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Jackson State 0-1; Tulsa 0-1

What to Know

The Jackson State Tigers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Donald Reynolds Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Jackson State came up short against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Monday, falling 65-56.

Meanwhile, Tulsa was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 73-70 to the Oregon State Beavers.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Tigers are 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 61 on average. Tulsa has only been able to knock down 36.40% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.