Who's Playing

Loyola Chicago @ Tulsa

Current Records: Loyola Chicago 2-0; Tulsa 1-1

What to Know

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers will take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday at HTC Center.

The Ramblers netted a 70-63 win over the Illinois-Chicago Flames last Friday.

Meanwhile, Tulsa didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, but they still walked away with an 85-79 victory. The Golden Hurricane got double-digit scores from four players: Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (20), Tim Dalger (18), Bryant Selebangue (15), and Anthony Pritchard (10).

Loyola Chicago is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped the Ramblers to 2-0 and Tulsa to 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Loyola Chicago and Tulsa clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ramblers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.