Who's Playing

Memphis @ Tulsa

Current Records: Memphis 16-5; Tulsa 5-14

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers won both of their matches against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last season (67-64 and 83-81) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. The Tigers and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Memphis will be strutting in after a victory while Tulsa will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Memphis had enough points to win and then some against the SMU Mustangs this past Thursday, taking their contest 99-84. Guard Kendric Davis gave his former team something to remember him by as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 assists along with seven rebounds for Memphis.

Meanwhile, the Golden Hurricane came up short against the East Carolina Pirates last week, falling 76-66. Forward Bryant Selebangue put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards. That makes it six consecutive games in which Selebangue has had at least ten rebounds.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis' win brought them up to 16-5 while the Golden Hurricane's loss pulled them down to 5-14. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.90%, which places them 12th in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulsa is stumbling into the game with the 14th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tulsa.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tulsa.