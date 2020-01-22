Tulsa vs. Memphis live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Tulsa vs. Memphis basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Tulsa
Current Records: Memphis 14-3; Tulsa 12-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are heading back home. They will square off against the #20 Memphis Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald Reynolds Center. Tulsa has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
The Golden Hurricane didn't have too much trouble with the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday as they won 67-54. It was another big night for F Martins Igbanu, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Memphis took down the Cincinnati Bearcats 60-49 last week. The top scorer for Memphis was F D.J. Jeffries (18 points). Jeffries didn't help his team much against the South Florida Bulls last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Tulsa isn't expected to pull this one out (Memphis is favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Golden Hurricane are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Golden Hurricane to 12-6 and the Tigers to 14-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 135
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won six out of their last nine games against Tulsa.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Memphis 66 vs. Tulsa 63
- Jan 30, 2019 - Tulsa 95 vs. Memphis 79
- Mar 09, 2018 - Memphis 67 vs. Tulsa 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Tulsa 64 vs. Memphis 51
- Jan 06, 2018 - Memphis 76 vs. Tulsa 67
- Feb 07, 2017 - Memphis 66 vs. Tulsa 44
- Jan 11, 2017 - Tulsa 81 vs. Memphis 71
- Mar 11, 2016 - Memphis 89 vs. Tulsa 67
- Feb 28, 2016 - Memphis 92 vs. Tulsa 82
