Tulsa vs. Memphis live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Tulsa

Current Records: Memphis 14-3; Tulsa 12-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are heading back home. They will square off against the #20 Memphis Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Donald Reynolds Center. Tulsa has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Golden Hurricane didn't have too much trouble with the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday as they won 67-54. It was another big night for F Martins Igbanu, who had 19 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 33 turnovers, Memphis took down the Cincinnati Bearcats 60-49 last week. The top scorer for Memphis was F D.J. Jeffries (18 points). Jeffries didn't help his team much against the South Florida Bulls last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Tulsa isn't expected to pull this one out (Memphis is favored by 4), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Golden Hurricane are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Golden Hurricane to 12-6 and the Tigers to 14-3. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 135

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last nine games against Tulsa.