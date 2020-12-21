The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Memphis Tigers are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 5-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Golden Hurricane are 2-3 overall and 0-0 on the road. The Tigers have won 13 of their last 20 meetings against Tulsa, but the Golden Hurricane are 4-1 against the spread in their last five game against Memphis.

The Tigers are favored by 9.5-points in the latest Memphis vs. Tulsa odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Tulsa vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 8-4 on all its top-rated picks and returning well over $300. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Tulsa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Memphis vs. Tulsa:

Memphis vs. Tulsa spread: Memphis -9.5

Memphis vs. Tulsa over-under: 139 points

Memphis vs. Tulsa money line: Memphis -475, Tulsa +360

Latest Odds: Memphis Tigers -9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Memphis

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Tigers beat the Tulane Green Wave 80-74 last Wednesday. Four players on Memphis scored in the double digits: Guard Lester Quinones (20), Forward D.J. Jeffries (18), Guard Landers Nolley II (16), and F DeAndre Williams (10). The Tigers enter Monday's matchup against Tulsa averaging 76.8 points per game this season.

Memphis has won six straight games on its home floor. In addition, the Tigers are 11-2 in their last 13 home games against Tulsa. However, Memphis is just 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games overall.

What you need to know about Tulsa

Meanwhile, Tulsa made easy work of the NW State Demons this past Friday and carried off an 82-55 win. Guard Austin Richie was the top scorer for Tulsa, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds and one assist. The Golden Hurricane are scoring 69.8 points per game this season, but they've scored 79 or more points in two of their last three contests.

Tulsa is 12-5 in its last 17 games against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference. However, the Golden Hurricane are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog.

How to make Memphis vs. Tulsa picks

The model has simulated Tulsa vs. Memphis 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulsa vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread is hitting in 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.