Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-10; Tulsa 3-6

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will stay at home another game and welcome the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at Donald Reynolds Center. The Golden Hurricane will be strutting in after a victory while Mississippi Valley State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Central Michigan Chippewas typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Tulsa proved too difficult a challenge. Tulsa walked away with a 70-63 win. The top scorers for Tulsa were guard Sam Griffin (13 points), guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (13 points), and forward Tim Dalger (12 points).

Meanwhile, a win for Mississippi Valley State just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 71-48 defeat to the Wichita State Shockers. The Delta Devils were surely aware of their 26.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Rayquan Brown (14 points) and guard Terry Collins (13 points) were the top scorers for Mississippi Valley State.

The Golden Hurricane are the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Tulsa against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

Mississippi Valley State's loss took them down to 1-10 while Tulsa's win pulled them up to 3-6. We'll see if Mississippi Valley State can steal Tulsa's luck or if Tulsa records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.