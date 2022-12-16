Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-10; Tulsa 3-6

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are on the road again on Friday and play against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 16 at Donald Reynolds Center. Tulsa should still be riding high after a win, while the Delta Devils will be looking to regain their footing.

A victory for Mississippi Valley State just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their bruising 71-48 loss to the Wichita State Shockers might stick with them for a while. Mississippi Valley State was surely aware of their 26.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorers for Mississippi Valley State were Rayquan Brown (14 points) and guard Terry Collins (13 points).

Meanwhile, the Central Michigan Chippewas typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tulsa proved too difficult a challenge. The Golden Hurricane came out on top against the Chippewas by a score of 70-63. Guard Sam Griffin (13 points), guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson (13 points), and forward Tim Dalger (12 points) were the top scorers for Tulsa.

Mississippi Valley State's defeat took them down to 1-10 while Tulsa's victory pulled them up to 3-6. A win for the Delta Devils would reverse both their bad luck and Tulsa's good luck. We'll see if Mississippi Valley State manages to pull off that tough task or if Tulsa keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.