Who's Playing

Murray State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Murray State 2-2; Tulsa 2-2

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will take on the Murray State Racers at 10:30 a.m. ET Sunday at HTC Center. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Tulsa as they fell 68-65 to the Charlotte 49ers this past Friday. Guard Sam Griffin (21 points) was the top scorer for the Golden Hurricane.

Speaking of close games: MSU lost 71-69 to the Massachusetts Minutemen this past Friday on a last-minute half-court bomb from UMass' guard Noah Fernandes with 0:01 left to play. Despite the loss, MSU got a solid performance out of guard JaCobi Wood, who had 24 points in addition to five rebounds.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-2. Neither Tulsa (1-0 after losses) nor the Racers (also 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this season, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either team.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Racers are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.