Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Tulsa

Current Records: Oral Roberts 4-3; Tulsa 2-4

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 3 p.m. ET. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while the Golden Hurricane will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Tulsa has to be hurting after a devastating 82-56 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys last Friday. Tulsa was surely aware of their 14.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts didn't have too much trouble with the Rogers State Hillcats at home on Sunday as they won 81-70.

Tulsa is now 2-4 while the Golden Eagles sit at 4-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Hurricane have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 39th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Oral Roberts has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 26th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tulsa have won four out of their last six games against Oral Roberts.