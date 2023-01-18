Who's Playing

SMU @ Tulsa

Current Records: SMU 6-12; Tulsa 4-12

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the SMU Mustangs and are hoping to record their first victory since Feb. 22 of 2020. Tulsa and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Donald Reynolds Center. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Golden Hurricane were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 73-69 to the Wichita State Shockers. Guard Anthony Pritchard wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulsa; Pritchard finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 33 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 54-52 to the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday. The losing side was boosted by forward Samuell Williamson, who had eight points in addition to 13 boards and three blocks.

Tulsa is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put the Golden Hurricane at 4-12 and the Mustangs at 6-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulsa has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 24th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. SMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.10% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Mustangs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU have won ten out of their last 13 games against Tulsa.