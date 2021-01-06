The Tulsa Golden Hurricane look to stay hot when they take on the host South Florida Bulls on Wednesday afternoon. The Golden Hurricane (6-3) have won five straight games and they're 5-1 against the spread in their last six. The Bulls, meanwhile, are 6-4 overall and 5-1 in their last six games at home.

Tip-off from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., is set for 4 p.m. ET. Tulsa has dominated this series over the years, winning each of its last nine meetings against South Florida. The Golden Hurricane are one-point favorites in the latest Tulsa vs. South Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 127. Before making any South Florida vs. Tulsa picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulsa vs. South Florida. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for USF vs. Tulsa:

Tulsa vs. South Florida spread: Tulsa -1

Tulsa vs. South Florida over-under: 127 points

Tulsa vs. South Florida money line: Tulsa -115, USF -105

TUL: Tulsa is 6-0 in its last six games played in January

USF: South Florida is 2-4 ATS in its last six against the Golden Hurricane

Latest Odds: South Florida Bulls +1 Bet Now

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa's offense is led by guard Brandon Rachal, who is averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. The senior finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in Saturday's win over Cincinnati. He also had a strong showing in Tulsa's upset victory over Houston on Dec. 29, scoring 20 points while grabbing seven boards.

Also leading the way is junior forward Rey Idowu, who is second on the team in scoring at 9.2 points per game and third in rebounds at 4.7. He scored a season-high 16 points against the Bearcats on Saturday. Idowu is knocking down 63.0 percent of his field goals this season.

Why South Florida can cover

The Bulls have three players averaging in double figures. Leading the way is senior guard David Collins, who averages 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. He is connecting on 45.5 percent of his shots from the floor, including 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Collins has scored in double figures in five of his last six games, including a season-high 19 on Saturday against UCF.

USF is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against an American Athletic Conference opponent. In addition, the Bulls are 5-1 in their last six games played on a Wednesday.

How to make Tulsa vs. South Florida picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with both teams projected to score over 130 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Florida vs. Tulsa? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the USF vs. Tulsa spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.