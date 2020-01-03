Tulsa vs. Temple: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Temple @ Tulsa

Current Records: Temple 9-3; Tulsa 8-5

What to Know

The Temple Owls' will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Donald Reynolds Center at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. They don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Temple took down the UCF Knights 62-58 on Tuesday. G Quinton Rose (16 points) was the top scorer for the Owls.

Speaking of close games: the Tulsa Golden Hurricane needed just a quick three to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 69-67 to the Kansas State Wildcats. G Lawson Korita (12 points), F Jeriah Horne (10 points), and G Darien Jackson (10 points) were the top scorers for Tulsa.

The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Temple's win lifted them to 9-3 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if Temple can repeat their recent success or if Tulsa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.99

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 137

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tulsa have won four out of their last seven games against Temple.