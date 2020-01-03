Tulsa vs. Temple: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Tulsa vs. Temple basketball game
Who's Playing
Temple @ Tulsa
Current Records: Temple 9-3; Tulsa 8-5
What to Know
The Temple Owls' will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Donald Reynolds Center at 9 p.m. ET on Friday. They don't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Temple took down the UCF Knights 62-58 on Tuesday. G Quinton Rose (16 points) was the top scorer for the Owls.
Speaking of close games: the Tulsa Golden Hurricane needed just a quick three to secure the win on Sunday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 69-67 to the Kansas State Wildcats. G Lawson Korita (12 points), F Jeriah Horne (10 points), and G Darien Jackson (10 points) were the top scorers for Tulsa.
The Owls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Temple's win lifted them to 9-3 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if Temple can repeat their recent success or if Tulsa bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.99
Odds
The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Owls, as the game opened with the Owls as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 137
Series History
Tulsa have won four out of their last seven games against Temple.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Temple 84 vs. Tulsa 73
- Feb 09, 2019 - Tulsa 76 vs. Temple 58
- Mar 04, 2018 - Tulsa 76 vs. Temple 58
- Jan 17, 2018 - Temple 59 vs. Tulsa 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Tulsa 70 vs. Temple 68
- Feb 23, 2016 - Tulsa 74 vs. Temple 55
- Feb 04, 2016 - Temple 83 vs. Tulsa 79
