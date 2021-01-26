The Tulsa Golden Hurricane look to get back on track when they take on the host Temple Owls in American Athletic Conference action that tips off the Tuesday college basketball schedule. The Golden Hurricane (8-5), who have lost two of three, including an 86-59 defeat at sixth-ranked Houston on Wednesday, are fifth in the conference at 5-3. The Owls (3-4), who lost 68-51 to Houston on Saturday, are seventh in the AAC at 2-4. Temple has won two of its last three games.

Tip-off from Liacouras Center in Philadelphia is slated for 1 p.m. ET. Tulsa leads the all-time series 10-3, including a 4-3 edge in games at Philadelphia. The latest Tulsa vs. Temple odds from William Hill Sportsbook list this game as a pick'em, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 128.5. Before making any Temple vs. Tulsa picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tulsa vs. Temple spread: Pick'em

Tulsa vs. Temple over-under: 128.5 points

TUL: Ranks ninth nationally in field goal percentage defense and second in the American, holding opponents to 37.8 percent from the field

TEM: Coach Aaron McKee is 17-21 as Owls coach over the past two seasons

Why Tulsa can cover



The Golden Hurricane is powered by senior guard Brandon Rachal, who leads the team in scoring (14.8 points per game) and rebounding (6.8). In Wednesday's loss at Houston, he scored 18 points and grabbed three rebounds in 25 minutes. He has recorded three double-doubles this season, including a 25-point, 13-rebound performance against Cincinnati. He was named to the AAC preseason all-conference team. In his two-year career at Tulsa, he is averaging 13 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He has recorded 30 double-digit scoring games.

Senior guard Elijah Joiner has also been a big part of Tulsa's success. Joiner is averaging 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Over the last four games, he has averaged 11.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and three assists. He was named to the AAC Weekly Honor Roll after averaging 12.5 points and four rebounds in games against Wichita State and Memphis. He has appeared in 105 games at Tulsa with 37 starts in his four seasons at the school.

Why Temple can cover

Redshirt freshman guard Damian Dunn has scored in double figures in five of seven games this season, and leads the Owls in scoring at 14.6 points per game, which is 10th-best in the conference. He is 12th in the AAC in free throw shooting, connecting on 44 of 58 free throws (75.9 percent) with his 6.3 free throws per game ranking fifth in the nation and his 8.3 attempts second. He scored a career-high 20 points in wins over UCF and Tulane. He scored a game-high 18 points with a team-high five assists in a season-opening win over NJIT.

Junior forward Jake Forrester is the Owls' second-leading scorer (9.3 points) and rebounder (6.4). He has scored 15 points in each of the last two games and registered his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds at Tulane on Jan. 16. He is hitting 56.1 percent of his shots from the field, ranking third in the AAC. Last season, he played in 26 games, making 16 starts, averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 17.3 minutes per game.

