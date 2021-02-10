The Tulane Green Wave will visit the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday in an AAC battle and both programs are hungry for a win with Tulane losing five of its last six and Tulsa losing four of its last five. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the Donald Reynolds Center. Tulane enters Wednesday's contest at 7-7 overall, while Tulsa is 9-8 on the season. The Golden Hurricane have won nine of the last 10 against their AAC rivals.

However, Tulane is 5-3-2 against the spread during that span and both teams have been profitable against the spread this season. Tulane is 8-6 against the spread, while Tulsa is 9-7 against the number. This time around, the Golden Hurricane are a 7.5-point favorite with the over-under for total points listed at 128.5 in the latest Tulsa vs. Tulane odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before entering any Tulane vs. Tulsa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulsa vs. Tulane. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane:

Tulsa vs. Tulane spread: Tulsa -7.5

Tulsa vs. Tulane over-under: 128.5 points

Tulsa vs. Tulane money line: Tulsa -360, Tulane +285

Latest Odds: Tulsa Golden Hurricane -7.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Tulsa



The Golden Hurricane are coming off a 65-58 loss to UCF on Saturday. Tulsa was undone by a 16-9 turnover differential in that matchup. Tulsa allowed UCF to shoot 13-of-28 from the 3-point line and those perimeter defense issues overshadowed an offensive rebounding percentage of 28.0.

Elijah Joiner led the Golden Hurricane with 14 points against UCF, while Darien Jackson scored 12 points off the bench and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson added 10 bench points of his own. Brandon Rachal went just 3-for-13 from the field in the loss, but Tulsa's leading scorer (14.6 points per game) will need to have a more productive effort on Wednesday for the Golden Hurricane to secure the victory.

What you need to know about Tulane

Ron Hunter's squad is coming off a tough 64-61 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. Jaylen Forbes had 15 points and five rebounds for Tulane and the Alabama transfer is now averaging 15.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The former four-star recruit has to create for himself in an offense that ranks 312th out of 347 qualifying Division I teams in scoring (64.6 points per game).

Tulane has shot 40 percent from the field or worse in all five of its losses in the last six games. As a team, the Green Wave shoot just 37.5 percent from the floor, ranking 341st in college basketball. They'll have to find creative ways to generate offense against a Tulsa defense that only gives up 64.2 points per game.

How to make Tulsa vs. Tulane picks

The model has simulated Tulsa vs. Tulane 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulsa vs. Tulane? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on Wednesday, all from the proven computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.