Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Wichita State 11-11; Tulsa 5-16

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 11-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Shockers and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Wichita State came up short against the Houston Cougars on Thursday, falling 70-61. A silver lining for Wichita State was the play of guard Jaykwon Walton, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Tulsa as they lost 81-55 to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday. Tulsa was surely aware of their 16-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding the Golden Hurricane back was the mediocre play of forward Tim Dalger, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points.

The losses put the Shockers at 11-11 and Tulsa at 5-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulsa is stumbling into the game with the eighth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Tulsa.