Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Tulsa
Current Records: Wichita State 11-11; Tulsa 5-16
What to Know
The Wichita State Shockers are 11-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Shockers and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Wichita State came up short against the Houston Cougars on Thursday, falling 70-61. A silver lining for Wichita State was the play of guard Jaykwon Walton, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Tulsa as they lost 81-55 to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday. Tulsa was surely aware of their 16-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. One thing holding the Golden Hurricane back was the mediocre play of forward Tim Dalger, who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points.
The losses put the Shockers at 11-11 and Tulsa at 5-16. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wichita State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 17th in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulsa is stumbling into the game with the eighth most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Tulsa.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Wichita State 73 vs. Tulsa 69
- Mar 10, 2022 - Tulsa 73 vs. Wichita State 67
- Mar 02, 2022 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 62
- Feb 01, 2022 - Wichita State 58 vs. Tulsa 48
- Jan 13, 2021 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 53
- Dec 15, 2020 - Wichita State 69 vs. Tulsa 65
- Mar 08, 2020 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Tulsa 54 vs. Wichita State 51
- Feb 20, 2019 - Wichita State 81 vs. Tulsa 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 68
- Jan 28, 2018 - Wichita State 90 vs. Tulsa 71
- Jan 13, 2018 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 69
- Nov 16, 2016 - Wichita State 80 vs. Tulsa 53
- Nov 17, 2015 - Tulsa 77 vs. Wichita State 67