Tulsa vs. Wichita State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Wichita State 17-3; Tulsa 14-6

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-5 against the #23 Wichita State Shockers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Tulsa and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 6 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Tulsa sidestepped the Connecticut Huskies for a 79-75 victory. It was another big night for forward Martins Igbanu, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State beat the UCF Knights 87-79 on Saturday. The Shockers got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dexter Dennis (18), center Jaime Echenique (14), guard Grant Sherfield (14), guard Erik Stevenson (11), and forward Trey Wade (10).

Tulsa is now 14-6 while Wichita State sits at 17-3. The Golden Hurricane are 9-4 after wins this year, the Shockers 14-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University

Series History

Wichita State have won five out of their last six games against Tulsa.