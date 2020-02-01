Tulsa vs. Wichita State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Tulsa vs. Wichita State basketball game

Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Wichita State 17-3; Tulsa 14-6

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-5 against the #23 Wichita State Shockers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Tulsa and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 6 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Tulsa sidestepped the Connecticut Huskies for a 79-75 victory. It was another big night for forward Martins Igbanu, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State beat the UCF Knights 87-79 on Saturday. The Shockers got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dexter Dennis (18), center Jaime Echenique (14), guard Grant Sherfield (14), guard Erik Stevenson (11), and forward Trey Wade (10).

Tulsa is now 14-6 while Wichita State sits at 17-3. The Golden Hurricane are 9-4 after wins this year, the Shockers 14-2.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wichita State have won five out of their last six games against Tulsa.

  • Feb 20, 2019 - Wichita State 81 vs. Tulsa 60
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 68
  • Jan 28, 2018 - Wichita State 90 vs. Tulsa 71
  • Jan 13, 2018 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 69
  • Nov 16, 2016 - Wichita State 80 vs. Tulsa 53
  • Nov 17, 2015 - Tulsa 77 vs. Wichita State 67
