Tulsa vs. Wichita State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Tulsa vs. Wichita State basketball game
Who's Playing
Wichita State @ Tulsa
Current Records: Wichita State 17-3; Tulsa 14-6
What to Know
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 1-5 against the #23 Wichita State Shockers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Tulsa and Wichita State will face off in an American Athletic battle at 6 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. These two teams have set a high bar for this matchup after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Tulsa sidestepped the Connecticut Huskies for a 79-75 victory. It was another big night for forward Martins Igbanu, who posted a double-double on 28 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Wichita State beat the UCF Knights 87-79 on Saturday. The Shockers got double-digit scores from five players: guard Dexter Dennis (18), center Jaime Echenique (14), guard Grant Sherfield (14), guard Erik Stevenson (11), and forward Trey Wade (10).
Tulsa is now 14-6 while Wichita State sits at 17-3. The Golden Hurricane are 9-4 after wins this year, the Shockers 14-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wichita State have won five out of their last six games against Tulsa.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Wichita State 81 vs. Tulsa 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wichita State 79 vs. Tulsa 68
- Jan 28, 2018 - Wichita State 90 vs. Tulsa 71
- Jan 13, 2018 - Wichita State 72 vs. Tulsa 69
- Nov 16, 2016 - Wichita State 80 vs. Tulsa 53
- Nov 17, 2015 - Tulsa 77 vs. Wichita State 67
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's big games
Saturday's loaded slate features Wildcats and Tigers in an SEC showdown and Duke vs. Syracuse
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home