Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 15-16, TX A&M-CC 21-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Abilene Chr. Wildcats and the TX A&M-CC Islanders are set to clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wisdom Gym in a WAC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Abilene Chr. suffered their closest loss since December 30, 2023 on Wednesday. They lost 60-57 to the Lumberjacks on a last-minute jump shot From AJ Cajuste. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat Abilene Chr. has suffered against SF Austin since February 26, 2022.

Despite the defeat, Abilene Chr. had strong showings from Hunter Jack Madden, who scored 12 points along with six assists and two steals, and Leonardo Bettiol, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 81-73 to the Colonels.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jordan Roberts, who scored 16 points along with five assists. He didn't help TX A&M-CC's cause all that much against Texas back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 15-17. As for the Islanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-11.

Everything came up roses for Abilene Chr. against TX A&M-CC when the teams last played back in February of 2021 as the team secured a 83-55 victory. With Abilene Chr. ahead 40-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.